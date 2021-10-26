Getting some air: Terrain park at Revelstoke Mountain Resort returns after hiatus

The park was closed in 2020 due to lack of funds from the COVID-19 pandemic

The team behind the terrain park at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort looks to pick up where they left off in 2019, when it returns this season.

Simon Delisle, manager of the terrain park, first took over in 2019, and in spite of the park being cut last year, looks to build on the success of their last season.

Delisle cited a lack of funds at the resort due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season as the reason for the park being cut. He and the team learned of the parks cancellation in September and there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding its future, at the time.

Delisle said that the loss of the terrain park was significant for the feel of the resort.

“It’s more than just freestyle terrain, it creates a sense of community,” said Delisle. “There’s a picnic table, a place for lunch, good for hanging out, a place to practice tricks and have fun.”

According to Delisle, the park saw over 200 people a day back in 2019 and they are hoping to replicate that feel again this season.

Delisle, alongside the three other staff members and 10 volunteers, are experienced freestyle skiers and snowboarders, and the creation of various features comes second nature to them-they make things they would like to ride.

The terrain park staff abide by the same rules as other staff at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and are required to show proof of vaccination by opening day.

This year the terrain park will have jumps, rails, boxes, snow features, rollers and hips for skiers and snowboarders of various levels of skill, from absolute beginners to advanced riders.

Accessibility to all levels of riders is a key part of Delisle’s plans this season, and if they can replicate the success of the park in 2019, they will expand on beginner level features and create a place for those interested in getting into freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

The snow used to create the features is all natural, and a big part of the work done at the terrain park is farming snow with shovels, rakes, and snow cats.

Delisle says his favorite part of the terrain park is anywhere you can get some solid air, even off cat tracks.

“It’s nice to trust you can go some place, hit a jump, and know that it’s in good shape,” said Delisle.

According to Delisle, the terrain park will be ready to open alongside the rest of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort on opening day, Nov. 27.

