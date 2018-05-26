Giant brewing tanks arrive by barge in Chilliwack before heading overland to the new Molson Coors brewery. (Ferg Devins/ The Devins Network)

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

  • May. 26, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Massive brewing tanks destined for the new Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack arrived by barge at an industrial park in that city on Saturday.

The journey upriver was just the latest leg in a trip that began overseas. The tanks, 5.5 metres in diameter, will now be trucked to the brewery site, forcing several night road closures over the next few days.

The pre-fabricated tanks arrived at the Surrey docks last week and will now be transferred onto flatbed trucks to go the rest of the 12 kilometres to the new brewery site on Kerr Avenue.

As well as the 22 larger tanks, 28 smaller tanks of varying sizes will loaded and trucked to Chilliwack.

British Columbians are invited to snap a “#beertanks selfie” and post it if they happen to spot one of the tanks on the move.

Previous story
CP rail workers give strike notice
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

Just Posted

UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Two new fires now burning in the Shuswap

Fire crews gain control of Perry River blaze between Sicamous and Revelstoke

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

Flooding complicates summer fun, health authority warns

Avoid fast-flowing water such as creeks and rivers.

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn victims

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up seven grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Vernon SAR manager wins national volunteer award

A Vernon Search and Rescue manager was one of those honoured for her dedication and innovation.

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Suits and Boots lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Most Read