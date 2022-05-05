RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

Driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police

A young teen girl has died after being struck by a dump truck in Burnaby Thursday afternoon (May 5).

RCMP say the collision happened 7100 block of 11th Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our Victim Services Unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected,” said. Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash. Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video from the area of 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals

Just Posted

The charity has seen an increase in abandoned animals this year (Okanagan Humane Society/Submitted)
Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals

(Facebook/E-Comm911)
911 service down across Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

Jessica Cressey 30 years ago and today. She included the photo of her as a child in her original post as reference of what she looked like during her time in Revelstoke. (Contributed by Jessica Cressey)
Strength and hope: Woman finds long-lost foster mother 30 years later from Facebook post

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Sagmoen was released on bail on charges of breach of probation Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation