Girls Club founder Vicky Ryan with her daughter Charlotte. (Contributed)

Girls Club: For neurodivergent girls to connect and have fun coming to South Okanagan

Local mom Angela Douglas is hosting a launch party in Summerland Sept. 18

Girls Club, an event-based charity organization that connects girls with any type of neuro-developmental differences, like autism, ADHD, severe anxiety, Downs Syndrome, and the like is coming to the South Okanagan.

Local mom Angela Douglas – who will be operating the South Okanagan chapter explained her decision to launch the chapter here as “something I felt compelled to do.”

She had previously attended events in Vernon with her daughter, and wanted to offer the same type of experiences to girls living closer to her home in Summerland.

The South Okanagan chapter launch party will be held on Sept. 18 at Peach Orchard Park in Summerland. Fully inclusive, it will welcome girls of all abilities and ages. Ongoing events will include theme parties, arts and crafts, games, field trips, and more.

Girls Club was created to give neurodivergent girls ways to meet and form friendships with like-minded peers. Otherwise, these kids are restricted to less-welcoming mainstream environments, where they have little-to-no opportunity to spend time with people who experience the world in a similar way.

It was founded in the Lower Mainland in 2017 and rapidly grew to support chapters across the province, including the Thompson Valley and North Okanagan. The South Okanagan Chapter – operating in Summerland and Penticton – is the newest to join the fold.

Families who’ve been a part of Girls Club share how it gives their girls (and them) rare opportunities to form meaningful connections and community with people who share similar challenges, and “really get it.”

Founder Vicky Ryan describes it as a “game changer for girls who have a tough time meeting and making friends,” citing the organization’s “truly inclusive and specialized approach” as the reason for its success.

