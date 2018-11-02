Glass and vape shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the first cannabis-related store to open since legalization

A new business opened in Revelstoke yesterday.

Revelsmoke is a glass and vape shop and will soon sell equipment for growing cannabis.

Kurtis Koehler is one of the owners and he says that they planned to open the shop regardless of the new cannabis legislation that came into effect Oct. 17.

Under federal legislation:

  • adults can possess up to 30 grams of legally-produced cannabis
  • adults can grow up to four cannabis plants per household
  • the minimum age for purchase and use is 18 years of age, but provinces can increase the age limit and in B.C. the age limit is 19
  • licensed production of cannabis is controlled by the federal government
  • distribution and sale of cannabis is controlled by the provincial government
  • new provisions to address drug- and alcohol-impaired driving have been established

READ MORE: Cannabis is legal, what do you need to know in Revelstoke?

The City of Revelstoke has yet to issue a business licence for selling cannabis. Koehler says he may seek a licence when they become available.

According to Koehler, the majority of customers to Revelsmoke have been older. Even seniors are popping in to see what’s for sale.

“I think because of the new legislation, people are more comfortable going into stores like this,” says Koehler.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

There is a wide selection of bongs. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The shop opened Nov. 1. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Just Posted

Glass and vape shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the first cannabis-related store to open since legalization

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

New Revelstoke school board sworn in

Garry Pendergast and Sarah Zimmer are newly elected the others served previously

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

Casino close to deal with employees

Employees at casinos in Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon have been on strike since June 29

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Wineaux dreams come true at Okanagan College with movie premier

SOMM3 will premier Nov. 12

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Most Read