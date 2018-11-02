Glass and vape shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the first cannabis-related store to open since legalization

A new business opened in Revelstoke yesterday.

Revelsmoke is a glass and vape shop and will soon sell equipment for growing cannabis.

Kurtis Koehler is one of the owners and he says that they planned to open the shop regardless of the new cannabis legislation that came into effect Oct. 17.

Under federal legislation:

adults can possess up to 30 grams of legally-produced cannabis

adults can grow up to four cannabis plants per household

the minimum age for purchase and use is 18 years of age, but provinces can increase the age limit and in B.C. the age limit is 19

licensed production of cannabis is controlled by the federal government

distribution and sale of cannabis is controlled by the provincial government

new provisions to address drug- and alcohol-impaired driving have been established

The City of Revelstoke has yet to issue a business licence for selling cannabis. Koehler says he may seek a licence when they become available.

According to Koehler, the majority of customers to Revelsmoke have been older. Even seniors are popping in to see what’s for sale.

“I think because of the new legislation, people are more comfortable going into stores like this,” says Koehler.

There is a wide selection of bongs. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)