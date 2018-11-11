(Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 4158) City Hall and Fire Hall under construction, 1938.

Glimpses of our Past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 18, 1893

The case of Farwell vs. the Queen came up in the Supreme Court, Ottawa, recently, as an appeal brought by Farwell against a decision ordering Farwell to convey 1,175 acres of Revelstoke townsite to the Dominion. The Kootenay Star claimed that an “old gang” of provincial politicians was keeping the lawsuit alive, to the detriment of the citizens of Revelstoke.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 16, 1898

Two local railroaders, James Little, engineer, and A.E., Reid, brakeman, died at Shuswap when the boiler of their engine exploded, owing to the boiler plate not being thick enough. The boiler was lying reversed about 20 feet from the cars. The top of the cab was blown into the telegraph wires.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, November 14, 1908

A recreational snowshoe and ski club was formed. Rev. C.A. Procunier opened the meeting with a few remarks relative to the wholesomeness of the sport and outdoor exercise. Mr. B.R. Atkins, an enthusiast on the virtues of snowshoeing as a sport, was named club president. Membership was set at $1, with members to supply their own skis and snowshoes.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 14, 1918

Revelstoke celebrated the end of the Great World War in Europe with a parade of most of the citizens of Revelstoke, including the local school children, Boy Scouts, and returned soldiers. The parade was delayed slightly to allow the body of Allan MacDonald, a returned soldier who died from “trench fever” to be taken to the railway station to be sent to his family in Nova Scotia.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 15, 1928

Planning was underway to form a local company of the 102nd Regiment Rocky Mountain Rangers. A company was stationed here before the war, and during the war did home guard duty in this vicinity, including the guarding of CPR bridges. Since the war, there had been no military detachment in Revelstoke.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 18, 1938

Work was progressing well on the new city hall and fire hall under the contractors Moncrieff and Vistaunet, in spite of the recent wet weather. All concrete had been poured to the full height of the walls and the concrete hose tower and belfry had been brought up to almost the full height of over sixty feet. The roof was in the process of being installed and interior work was beginning.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 13, 1958

The Civic Centre building was stuccoed, vastly improving its appearance. Painting of the stucco was in progress. The Civic Centre was built as the Revelstoke YMCA in 1906, and was taken over by the Kinsmen Club in 1943. It was torn down in 1979 when the current Community Centre was opened, and is now the site of the city parking lot on First Street East.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 14, 1968

Domke and Sons Ltd. machine shop and industrial supply store opened in their new building at 311 Campbell Avenue. Oscar Domke had previously operated a blacksmith’s shop at the corner of the block (now Begbie Glass.) The new building later became Revelstoke Builders Supply and currently houses the Cube Hotel.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 15, 1978

Arrow Heights residents received a letter from Hon. Alex Fraser, Minister of Highways in response to a petition they sent him regarding the states of the roads in that area. Fraser indicated that improvements had been made, including sealcoating. The ministry declined their request for a paved shoulder along Airport Way and Nichol Road, stating that the width of the road provided ample room for pedestrians.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 13, 1998

Historian Ruby Nobbs was looking forward to the launch of her book, “Revelstoke – History and Heritage” at Revelstoke Museum & Archives during Moonlight Madness on November 27th. The idea for the book came from Nobbs’ regular columns in the Review. Revelstoke Credit Union provided financial backing for the publication of the book.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan marks World Diabetes Day
Next story
Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Bike relay around the world stops in Revelstoke

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

Revelstoke’s women skateboarding club is out breaking nails

The women of Louise on Wheels empower each other and shred

Revelstoke’s Stepping Stones child care selected to deliver universal, low-cost child care

Caregivers will pay no more than $200 a month per child

Mothers travelling out of Revelstoke in order to have a midwife

Shared Care BC has been approved funding to explore alternative maternity care models

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

UBC Okanagan marks World Diabetes Day

UBC Okanagan researcher to discuss diabetes prevention programs

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

Most Read