Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 21

Cathy English

Contributor

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, April 23, 1892

J.W. Thomson, Revelstoke’s first schoolteacher, established a ranch on the Northeast Arm of the Upper Arrow Lake and built a house there. The spot was named Thomson’s Landing, but later renamed Beaton.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 23, 1902

Lieutenant T.E.L. Taylor of the Rocky Mountain Rangers was appointed recruiting officer for the third Canadian contingent for the Boer War in South Africa. At the time of the article, he had already received seven applications.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, April 24, 1912

Dominion Sawmills and Lumber Company was expecting to start spring operations at their sawmills and camps at Taft, Three Valley and Comaplix, and to employ 600 men. The company was in receivership, but the receivers planned on keeping the company in operation. The receivers moved their head office from Calgary back to Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 20, 1922

A delegation of 20 people, representing athletic organizations of the city, appeared before City Council with a request that the city implement daylight saving time from May 1or 15to Sept. 15. The delegation felt that the added hours of daylight would be of benefit to the citizens in allowing them more time for recreational activities. It was pointed out that Victoria, Vancouver, and other cities were following this system. City council wished to judge public opinion before making a decision.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 22, 1932

Residents of Clearview (also known as CPR Hill) were soon to have a road outlet to Mackenzie Avenue as a result of work by the city public works department. The right-of-way was cleared and excavation work started by a big government gas shovel. The outlet was to have a 15 per cent grade from the Mackenzie Avenue junction, but it would be reduced considerably when it reached the bench above.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 23, 1942

A special Canadian Army Train visited Revelstoke and saw dozens of school children and citizens pass through. The train exhibited weapons used by the army, including field guns, light and heavy tanks, anti-aircraft searchlights, signal corps apparatus and many other pieces of equipment. There was also a display of food supplied to the army and an exhibition of the blood bank put on by Red Cross.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 24, 1952

Adolph Anderson, local trapper, was found by Constable James King and guide George Laforme at his cabin 50 miles north of Revelstoke. He was ill and short of food. He had lost his footing and fell down a steep mountainside while out on his trap line, just before Christmas. He crawled back to his cabin and remained there for almost four months until he was found.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 19, 1962

Public Works Minister David Walker said that a memorial will be erected in Glacier National Park to mark the official opening of the Trans-Canada Highway. The memorial was to consist of two large arches spanning a mosaic map of Canada. It was expected to be 18 feet in height.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 20, 1972

The new Federal Building on Third Street West between Campbell and Boyle was completed, and several federal departments were moving in to the new quarters. The Post Office was expected to move operations over to the new building in the next few weeks.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 21, 1982

About 200 workers were laid off at the Revelstoke Dam Project after a routine inspection revealed that the high line bucket that pours concrete needed repairs. It was expected that work would resume within a week to ten days.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, April 22, 1992

Public meetings were being held to discuss the findings of the Keystone-Standard local resource use plan committee. The Keystone area was located within Westar Timber’s tree farm license 55 and had been the subject of study for the past two years since a moratorium on logging activities there. Public opinion was split on resource extraction in the area.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, April 24, 2002

The iconic Woodenhead sculpture had been removed from its usual spot near the Trans-Canada Highway and had spent the winter in the public works yard, as they made plans to repair him and keep him from falling apart. The centre of the log was almost completely rotted away.

Cathy English is the Revelstoke Museum and Archives curator.

READ MORE: Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 14

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyRevelstoke