Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 28

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, April 30, 1892

A crowd went to the highlands overlooking the Columbia to welcome the steamship Lytton back to Revelstoke. It was the first trip to Revelstoke for the steamer since the previous fall. The chief mate, in his excitement, accidentally fell into the water after throwing the hawser on to the landing-stage, but was quickly fished out of the water unharmed. The steamer left again the following day, with a lighter than normal load, as the river was not yet high enough to hold the usual amount of cargo.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald April 30, 1902

A tragic accident happened on the passenger train on the south branch to Arrowhead on April 26. Brakeman W.J. Lee died when a bridge collapsed 17 miles south, and he was thrown from the train and pinned beneath a fallen train car. The rest of the crew escaped without injury.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 1, 1912

The Port of Revelstoke Customs office reported an increase in revenue of more than $135,000 in revenue over two years, with revenue for 1911 – 1912 reported as $208,343.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 27, 1922

Indications for oil deposits at Hall’s Landing, south of Revelstoke, were looking favourable. A preliminary drilled hole, being touched off, exploded, blowing rock and dirt thirty feet into the air. A representative from the Atlas Petroleum Company was on site to oversee explorations at the drill site.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, April 29, 1932

During the city council meeting, the city clerk was asked to determine the potential cost of Revelstoke being policed by the provincial police. Revelstoke had been policed locally by the city since its incorporation in 1899.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, April 30, 1942

The Japanese Work Camps on the road between Sicamous and Revelstoke had close to 500 people spread throughout the several camps. The men were forced into labour as part of the Dominion Government’s control of all people of Japanese descent, regardless of citizenship, or whether or not they had been born in Canada.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 1, 1952

An article in The Vancouver Daily Province highlighted the mining rush that was taking place in Lardeau country. The Lardeau Mineral area stretched between Revelstoke and Lardeau at the north end of Kootenay Lake. The area was anticipated to be “one of the busiest base metal camps in western Canada that summer.”

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 26, 1962

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and District Development Association approved the first stage of project “Alpine Plaza”, an improvement by-law intended to modernize the businesses on Mackenzie Avenue. The project would include a canopy and sidewalk lighting, as well as individual businesses making alterations to their store fronts. The cost would be covered by the bylaw, and would be repayable through annual charges to the property. According to the paper, it was believed to be the first project of its kind in Canada.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 27, 1972

The Delta municipal government planned action to get CP Rail to cover their coal cars. Revelstoke was not making the same demands. Revelstoke locals, on the contrary, did not have any complaints about dust from cars. They wanted to continue encouraging train movement through the city as it was benefiting the economy.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 28, 1982

Due to public opposition, Noranda Mines would not go through with their plan to build an assay lab by the Illecillewaet River. The lab would instead be built at the mine site at Goldstream. The main concern was that people used a well system for water. Mayor Tony Coueffin felt the lab would have brought tax money to the city, and that he would have liked further negotiations.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, April 29, 1992

The education ministry announced that Mt. Begbie School would be receiving a new gymnasium. $1.14 million would be allocated to expanding the gym. The desire for a new gym had been an ongoing concern in the community. The district’s previous requests were denied, and they felt this approval was partially owed to Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Jim Doyle, who lobbied for the project.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 1, 2002

About 350 people gathered in protest after the province announced the closure of Moberly Manor. Mayor Gail Bernacki and the Council were demanding that the government and Interior Health Authority reconsider their decision. They wanted the IHA to hold a meeting in Revelstoke to strategize a solution.

Madison Bridal is the project manager at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

