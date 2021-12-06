Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 2

Madison Bridal, Collections Manager Intern

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Dec. 5, 1891

Two small fires broke out on Front Street. There was minimal damage. People were encouraged to get water mains laid to their buildings to prevent disaster in the future.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 30 1901

Most of Revelstoke attended a Thanksgiving supper hosted by the Ladies Aid Society of St. Andrew’s church. The local opera house was decorated and used as a banquet hall for the event.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Dec. 2, 1911

The Revelstoke Caledonian Society held their first event to celebrate St. Andrew’s Night. The event was held in Selkirk Hall. The program involved a speech on the history of Scotland, musical performances, and a tea and dance.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 1, 1921

Those with huskies were encouraged to start practicing for the new dog racing event that would take place with ski events the following year. The dog race would involve people on skis pulled by their dogs.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Dec. 4, 1931

A man named Jimmy Martin was working on the TransCanada line maintaining a telephone construction camp. One night, he went out to photograph the lightning. When he came back to camp, the telephone had been struck by the lightning he photographed. The article stated that “Mr. Lightning objected to being photographed and took that way of getting even with the lineman photographer.”

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Dec. 4, 1941

A local preventative dental clinic was formed with the organization of a committee. The total cost was $3 per child per year, half of which was funded by the Provincial Board of Health, and the other half would be covered by the families. Parents of 93 children returned their forms for the program. The committee needed to submit a detailed description of the program, which would include all children regardless of the level of care needed, to the Board of Health.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 29, 1951

City Council met with a delegation from the Hospital Board regarding ambulances. The Hospital Board did not have the funds for the ambulances. They suggested the city assume responsibility of servicing and the ambulances be kept at the fire hall, and then the taxi company would supply drivers. The council appointed a committee to study and discuss the topic with the fire hall and Hospital Board.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 30, 1961

Mayor Walter Hardman had served as mayor for 24 years. There would be a contest for mayor at the upcoming election on December 7th. This was only the second time in his mayoral run, and first time in 6 years, that somebody ran against Mayor Hardman. His opposition was former M.L.A and Alderman A.W. Lundell. It was believed that the only comparable record across Canada to Mr. Hardman’s mayoral stretch was a mayor in small town Nova Scotia that served for 40 years.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 2, 1971

The Advisory Planning Commission held a meeting to discuss many recommendations for the city. They recommended pausing new building permits for a month and for all new construction in residential areas to have covered parking. Parking on Campbell Avenue and enforced parallel parking on Victoria Road was also discussed amongst other concerns.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 2, 1981

Gallicano’s Bakery, a local bakery owned by the same family for three generations, was sold to Angelo Pasceri. The bakery and equipment was sold, but the building remained under ownership of the Gallicano family, and would be leased out. The bakery’s name was changed to Angelo’s Bakery Ltd.

The Queen Victoria Hospital opened the Long Term Care Wing. An opening ceremony was held.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Dec. 4, 1991

The housing market slowed down for the winter season. Approximately 20 families, however, were still on the waiting list to rent a place in town. A zero percent vacancy rate was expected. Two-bedroom rentals were going for approximately $400 – $500 per month, and three-bedroom rentals were around $500-$600 per month.

Local HistoryRevelstoke