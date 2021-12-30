Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 30

Madison Bridal

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, December 28, 1901

They anticipated 1902 being a good year for the mining industry. In 1902, the SS. Revelstoke was set to travel from Revelstoke to Laporte. The route would allow easier access and communication with mining districts in the Big Bend Region as well as lower freight rates.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, December 30, 1911

The Dominion Match Company visited Revelstoke. They were at George Knight’s tailor shop on First Street giving practical demonstrations of match making. The company was building in New Westminster, and were looking for people throughout the province to buy stocks in their company.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 29, 1921

June 15, 1921 marked the end of prohibition of liquor sales in British Columbia. Revelstoke received $2,058.82 from the Provincial Government in share of Liquor Board profits since that date. 50% of profits were intended to go towards hospitals.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 31, 1931

Just over a week away from nomination, the civic elections were stirring little to no interest. Mayor Needham was seeking re-election, and nobody was running against him yet.The entire council was likely to stand for re-election.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, January 2, 1942

It was considered a quiet New Year’s Eve in Revelstoke, with private parties, and a couple of dances held at Masonic Hall and the Y.M.C.A. The temperature was still a bit low with winds, so many outdoor activities waited until New Year’s Day. On the 1st, rinks and ponds were filled with skaters, people enjoyed sleigh rides, and there was a holiday matinee at the Avolie Theatre.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 28, 1951

Revelstoke got 51 inches of snow that season. The first snowfall of the year was on Oct. 19 during the royal visit of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. Snowfall was light for the remainder of the year, especially compared to the previous two years that had upwards of 70 inches of snow in the same time period.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 28, 1961

John McInnes and Kaare Lien were given a send-off at the CPR station. These two local ski jumpers were on the Canadian National Jumping Team and were leaving to tour Europe. They were well ranked in the world for ski jumping.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 29, 1971

With a cut of the ribbon, the Christmas cross country skiing and jumping clinic was officially off to a start. The clinic was held on the Nels Nelsen ski hill on Mt. Revelstoke, and cross country skiing was taught by Soren Sorensen. Lessons included a ski waxing class. 18 individuals were signed up.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, January 2, 2002

Right before Christmas break, the B.C. Teacher’s Federation announced phase 2 of its job action strategy. As part of their strike, phase 2 would involve teachers withdrawing from any volunteer work outside of classroom hours. This included extra-curricular activities, after-school tutoring, and any trips outside of class hours. Phase 2 would not impact the Ono-Cho exchange trip.

Madison Bridal is the collections manager intern for Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

