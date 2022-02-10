Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 10

Madison Bridal

Contributor

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, February 8, 1902

Tenders were called to build a drill hall on Second Street East (currently Trans Canada Fitness). Plans for the building included the drill hall, an armory, an officer’s room and a store room.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, February 10, 1912

Revelstoke would host the Grand Orange Lodge Convention later that month. With over 200 delegates expected to attend, it would be one of the largest conventions held in interior B.C. up to that date. Revelstoke was preparing for an anticipated large number of visitors. With multiple hotels, and easy accessibility by train, the city was well equipped for such a convention.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 9, 1922

The 8th annual ski tournament was held in Revelstoke. Over 1,000 spectators lined Mackenzie Avenue to watch the races. Day one events also included a potato race and a dog ski race, but this proved challenging as the huskies kept getting distracted by other dogs. Ski jumping took place on the second day in a big snow storm. Henry Hall received first place with a jump of 194 feet. Ivind Nelsen and Gordon Hooley broke the world’s boy’s record at 170 feet and 135 feet. Isabel Coursier, age 15, jumped with the Class D boys, earning 108.5 points, and making her the world’s women record holder ski jumper. Miss Coursier also won the pony ski race, also known as ski-joring.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 12, 1932

Nels Nelsen attempted to beat the world record at a special hill built at Trail. Weather conditions and high levels of wind prevented him from obtaining his goal, but he still made an impressive 225 foot jump. He returned back to Revelstoke the following Thursday from his tour of the southern interior.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 12, 1942

The launch of the second Victory Loan Campaign involved many events in Revelstoke.

There was a Victory Loan essay contest at the High School, a Victory Loan Parade, and a Victory Loan concert. Citizens were encouraged to display their certificates, and plans were in place to duplicate the certificates to “blackout” a store window.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 12, 1952

Board members and employees of the Queen Victoria Hospital stressed the need for a local ambulance. The hospital was prepared to house the vehicle, provide drivers, and maintain the ambulance, but needed to raise the $3,600 for the vehicle. City council agreed to match the money raised in the community to help finance the remaining costs.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 8, 1962

Mr. Hardman was presented by city council members with a token of appreciation at his house to acknowledge his long record of service as the mayor. Mayor Lundell gifted the Hardmans a television set. He informed the couple that a formal presentation marking Mr. Hardman as the first freeman of Revelstoke would take place at the Tournament of Champions during the queen crowning ceremonies.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 10, 1972

Downie Street Sawmills announced their big expansion project. It would be a $1,500,000 project spread over two-phases of construction and upgrades. The expansion would create an additional 68 jobs at the mill, and would keep the locally-owned mill competitive in the market.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 10, 1982

Construction began on placing the first generating unit for BC Hydro’s Revelstoke hydroelectric project. Placing the unit for the dam would be a 15 month project.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 12, 1992

The shortage of snow was becoming a problem for operation at the Mt. Mackenzie ski hill. Since the opening day that season, Revelstoke only had two large snowfalls. Until the area had more snow, employees would only be able to work two days a week.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, February 13, 2002

Over 750 people attended the Battle of the Badges Hockey Game. The Revelstoke Firemen won against the Salmon Arm RCMP, with a final score of 14-9. Two former NHL players were at the event, Eddie Shack as a referee, and Marcel Dionne playing for Revelstoke. The money raised went towards the Highway Rescue Society.

Madison Bridal is the collections manager intern with Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

historyRevelstoke