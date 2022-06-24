Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 23

Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 25, 1892

The founder of Farwell, now known as Revelstoke, A.S. Farwell, travelled down river, after arriving in Revelstoke the day prior.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald and Railway Men’s Journal, June 21, 1902

After years of not performing in the west, The Gentry Brothers Animal Shows, a family owned circus from Indiana, arrived in Revelstoke. The same day, they were set to perform for a large audience. The show consisted of dogs, ponies, a ringmaster, and animal presenters.

110 years ago: The Mail Herald, June 26, 1912

The local Revelstoke cricket team beat a team from Salmon Arm at a match held on the Revelstoke cricket club grounds. They defeated their opponents by 52 runs, with a total score of 169 runs.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 22, 1922

The Revelstoke soccer team beat the Field Footballers 5-0. They were able to defeat the visiting team easily, with the first goal being scored one minute after the game began and two more before half-time. The team was applauded for their ability to work together.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review June 24, 1932

The water levels of the Columbia and Illecillewaet rivers rose due to heavy rains, similar to the week prior. They were high enough to wash out some land near the power plant. There were multiple trees that covered the railway bridge, which were blasted away instead of removed.

80 years ago: 1942

More than a dozen Royal Air Force members visited Revelstoke on leave. They stayed several days due to the hospitality of the Rotary Service Club and the Revelstoke people, despite planning to only stay one day before heading to the coast.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 26, 1952

While berry-picking, Mrs. Cullis and her son Teddy encountered a large Silver Tip Grizzly from about 50 feet away. It walked onto the Trans-Canada Highway and inspected the mother and son before returning into the forest.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 21, 1962

The people of Revelstoke were going to vote on a by-law to obtain $75,000 ($725,900 in 2022) to help fund the construction of a new arena. The arena cost $130,000 ($1,258,228 in 2022) in total, which was to be paid by public subscription. The arena is now known as the Revelstoke Forum.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 21, 1972

Railway traffic through Rogers’ Pass halted the day prior when six cars of an eastbound freight train derailed in the Connaught Tunnel. No injuries were sustained, and the cause of the derailment was being investigated. The derailment caused delays in eastbound passenger trains.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 23, 1982

The 7th Annual Loggers Sports Day was held the previous weekend. It featured 20 competitors and Tyke Durrand won the trophy for pioneer logger. The afternoon was sponsored by Southern Interior Loggers Association, together with Labbatt’s. The participants competed for points that would be added up at the end of the year and compared to other towns in the Southern Interior. One would be the overall winner for the year.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 23, 1992

A heatwave sweeping through Revelstoke increased the risk of wildfires. The fire hazard rating jumped from high to extreme. The previous week Revelstoke was the hotspot in BC at least twice with temperatures in the high twenties and low thirties. Sprinkling restrictions took effect that week.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, June 26, 2002

On the weekend, an unnamed individual lit fires in several spots downtown. The first call came into the fire station at around 3 am, and firefighters spent an hour and a half putting the fires out. The fire chief at the time suggested that the culprit took advantage of the cardboard set out in the alley for collection. They received another call that night to investigate a fire in a city trash receptacle on the corner of First and Mackenzie. Both incidents then fell under investigation by the RCMP.

Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson are Museum Assistants at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

