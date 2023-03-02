Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Mar. 2

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, March 4, 1893

The Revelstoke Orchestral Band held their first public performance. After only two months of practising, the band pulled together quite the show which was remembered as an energetic performance by all who attended.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 3, 1903

C. B. Hume & Company was preparing to open up their new dressmaking parlor. In the following week they expected both a new milliner and a top notch dressmaker to be joining their team from Toronto. Both artists had reputations which preceded them and promised wonderful additions to the fashion scene here in Revelstoke.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, March 1, 1913

A local baker, Mr. Bell purchased a new machine capable of kneading and mixing dough without it ever having to pass through a human hand. The machine could mix enough dough for up to 700 loaves of bread at once. A reporter from the Herald was sent to go and see the machine for themselves. The machine cost nearly $1100, which would be somewhere around $30 000 today.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 28, 1923

Revelstoke was well represented by skiing legends at a tournament in Nakusp. Isabel Coursier, 16 years old, jumped 75 feet while seven-year-old Gunner Gunnarsen jumped 72 feet. The two young skiers left the crowd in awe of Revelstoke youth. The snow was being melted by the sun that day, but the two young kids did not let that slow them down.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, March 3, 1933

The Imperial Bank of Canada attempted to dispel rumors circulating around town that the bank was planning on closing their doors. The bank claimed that after 35 years in Revelstoke, they had no intentions of going anywhere. The Imperial Bank of Canada was the longest standing branch bank on the main line of the C.P. Railway at the time.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, March 4, 1943

The lovingly named butterfly, Amos was spotted on Douglas Street which meant that spring flowers were to arrive, and so they did. Local residents began seeing crocuses poke up from under the melting snow on their lawns. Amos was enjoying the beginning of Spring, flying all about, according to residents.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 5, 1953

J.A. Colebrooke, diesel supervisor of Revelstoke, addressed a crowd at the Rotary Club to outline the Canadian Pacific Railway’s dieselization program. While diesel locomotives had been running in and out of Revelstoke for two years, steam was still relied on heavily on the Revelstoke Division. Colebrooke praised the benefits of diesel power, and outlined the plan to transition from steam to diesel across CPR lines.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 28, 1963

Three business men from Alberta proposed a 35 acre commercial subdivision for the Big Eddy which would be designed to cater to complete travelling needs. They were in discussion with restaurant firms and petroleum companies to make the development happen.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 1, 1973

Ray’s Radio and Electrical Appliances was advertising the new microwave. They claimed the microwave would leave more time for folks to spend with family. Ray’s explained that it was so easy to use even a child or husband could learn to use a microwave and have fun cooking with ease and speed.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 2, 1983

Local 15-year-old skier Kendra Kobelka brought home two gold medals from the National Winter Games in Quebec. Her time was most enjoyable but did include one mishap where she fell off course. While climbing back up the run to get back on track, she knew it was time to start skiing again when she heard folks shouting, “Allez! Allez!” She thanked her brief knowledge of French for rescuing her from that troublesome moment.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 5, 1993

The Okanagan Regional Library made news for stocking Madonna’s book. The book was controversially entitled, “Sex,” and was quite a scandalous choice for the library. While 150 people had already taken issue with the choice, the library’s board backed their decision to shelve the book. Although, not obscene in content, the book’s title condemned it to being only available through request.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 5, 2003

The paper featured an eight page spread on Revelstoke Museum and Archives and curator Cathy English. The spread featured significant moments in Revelstoke’s history which highlighted the way the community has always come together. English commented on the museum’s ability to connect to people to their lineage in a very special and important way.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

READ MORE: High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

READ MORE: ‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke