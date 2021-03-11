Norm Pletsch helping Ray Fernstrom set up his camera for filming on Mount Revelstoke in 1941. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 11

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archives collection of newspapers

Elizabeth Haupt

Collections Manager Intern

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, March 14, 1891

The regular monthly public meeting of the Revelstoke Total Abstinence Society was held in the School House on Tuesday evening. The choir composed of Mrs. Dickey, Mrs. Smith, Miss McLauchlin and Messrs. Barber and Leo contributed a number of good selections. Mr. Robson, the president of the society, read a paper on “Does liquor trade benefit a town,” the arguments of which, of course, was conclusive in favor of the negative.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 13, 1901

Payne, the hypnotist, gave his entertainment in the opera house on Monday and Tuesday and will give another one tonight. He drew good houses and the show was pronounced to be an excellent exposition of the professor’s undoubtedly wonderful power as a hypnotist. Yesterday afternoon he gave a free exhibition on a subject in the window of Cressman’s tailor shop which attracted a good number of sightseers.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, March 11, 1911

The Ladies’ Home Journal declares it not necessary for a man to remove his hat when riding in an elevator with ladies. This will relieve Revelstokers of a lot of anxiety.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 10, 1921

In Nelson’s first annual ski carnival, staged last Wednesday on the new hill at that city, Ivind Nelsen of Revelstoke, world’s champion boy ski jumper, jumped 145 feet, bettering his world record made recently at Revelstoke, by 12 feet.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 13, 1931

Nels Nelsen represented the Revelstoke Ski Club at the Canadian Ski Association at Montreal to protest the manner in which the Dominion Championships were handled in Revelstoke in February. The judges, who were not familiar with the Revelstoke jump, moved the A events to the smaller hill instead of the regulation senior hill. The Revelstoke Ski Club had refused to award prizes to the jumpers, as they stated that it was not on the regulation hill. The ruling of the judges in the tournament was upheld, but the governing body admitted the mistake in moving to the smaller hill.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 13, 1941

Leon Shelly, well-known moving picture producer of Vancouver, and his cameraman, Ray Fernstrom, spent several days on the summit of Mount Revelstoke with local skiers taking motion pictures of skiing, mountains, and snow scenes. The films were expected to provide Revelstoke with a large amount of good publicity.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 9, 1961

The Revelstoke Camera Club has been congratulated by Rothmans on the splendid co-operation and work done by four members in taking the pictures for their CHBC-TV Sport Show at Kelowna.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 11, 1971

Revelstoke’s outstanding high school student athlete, Ken Olynyk, was honoured last Saturday night in Vancouver, along with other top provincial athletes. The 18-year-old Revelstoke youth was outstanding in basketball, volleyball and track and field.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 11, 1981

Revelstoke will not be considered for a ferro-silicon plant. A letter from Mitsubishi Canada Limited was reviewed by Council Monday. It stated that due to their recent study of Revelstoke, they have decided to consider other areas for their operations.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 14, 2001

Woodenhead’s modeling career has begun. The carving is in the Wood Carving Illustrated’s Spring 2001 issue. Woodenhead is part of a regular photo feature called On The Road. The write-up described Woodenhead’s history as a local highway safety warning on the Big Bend Highway before the Trans-Canada was built.

 

Local History

