Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 17

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, March 19, 1892

A meteor was seen over Revelstoke that was said to cast light as bright as a full moon with a bluish tint. It proceeded to break into fragments over the peak of Mount Mackenzie.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 19, 1902

Plans were complete for the new C.B. Hume & Co. building on the N.W. corner of First St. and Mackenzie Ave, what is now the RBC building. The plans included a two story high brick building that was front faced with Calgary stone. Tenders were called for construction the following day.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, March 20, 1912

The St. Francis Dramatic Society hosted a St. Patrick’s entertainment night at the Opera House. Entertainment included musical selections, a gymnastic display by “The Five Shamrocks”, and Irish comedy acts. McMahon’s orchestra also played throughout the evening.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 16, 1922

An article titled “Revelstoke on the Radio Map” discussed the new up-to-date radio instruments that were installed at the YMCA. They were excited over the possibility of picking up messages and musical concerts from as far as San Francisco. They expected to host radio concerts at the “Y” in the near future.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, March 18, 1932

After just achieving the continental record the week prior, Bob Lymburne officially beat the world ski jumping record with a jump of 269 feet. This beat the previous world record of 264 feet by Sigmund Rudd of Norway. After Nels Nelsen’s record jump was surpassed, Lymburne was determined to return the record to Revelstoke. His jump was described as “as perfect of a jump as one could have wished to see.”

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, March 19, 1942

Japanese work camps would officially be established on the West Road and arrangements were being made. The plan was for 6 work camps of 100 men each, all working to improve sections of the road. Ottawa announced the wages in camp to be 25 cents an hour, with the men having to pay for their own meals. Twenty dollars per month was to be given if a man had dependents.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 20, 1952

The Revelstoke Figure Skating Club held their first performance. The performances, held at the Memorial Arena, were well attended with enthusiastic crowds. Mayor Hardman opened the show, and performances included ballerina performances, a group “Raggedy Anne and Andy” performance, waltzes, and a highlight of a skater doing cart-wheels.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 15, 1962

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce held their first meeting in city council under this new name. Previously, they were referred to as the Revelstoke Board of Trade. The Revelstoke Board of Trade was established in July of 1895. The name was changed to better describe their purpose.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 15, 1972

The B.C. Bantam Tournament took place in Revelstoke that weekend at the Forum. Six teams, from Trail, Grandview, Vernon, Saanich, Cranbrook, and Quesnel would compete in this minor hockey tournament.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 17, 1982

Revelstoke would host the 1983 B.C. Winter Games. The announcement was made by the games chairman at the Chamber of Commerce meeting. They hoped Revelstoke would come together to help make the event a success, and to encourage tourists to come to the area during the games.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 18, 1992

The Revelstoke School District announced a tobacco-free facilities policy that would become effective July 1, 1993. Up to that date, the staff was allowed to smoke in designated areas inside the high school, and the students had to leave the property if they smoked. There would be disciplinary action if any staff, faculty, or students were caught after July of 1993.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 20, 2002

The 2001 census results were announced, and Revelstoke was amongst the B.C. communities with a shrinking population. The population decreased from 8,047 in 1996 to 7,500 in 2001. Mayor Gail Bernacki was trying to turn this around. They believed the arrival of Iroquois Water in the area, which bought out the Naya plant the month before, indicated that the Revelstoke area was still seen as attractive to businesses.

Madison Bridal is the collections manager intern at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

