Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 31

Madison Bridal

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, April 2, 1892

The local library had a small fire on its roof. A large crowd gathered at the library as a couple of members of the volunteer fire brigade quickly extinguished the fire.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 2, 1902

The provincial redistribution bill passed in legislature despite pushback and requests for amendments. As part of the bill, the Revelstoke riding would no longer include Lardeau. The legislature adjourned for ten days to allow mainland members to visit their constituencies.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, April 3, 1912

The Revelstoke company Pioneer Placer Mines, Limited would install a Keystone Placer testing drill at French Creek in the Big Bend District. The machinery already arrived and value testing would begin soon. If the results were satisfactory, they anticipated employing over 150 men.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 30, 1922

Land in the Big Bend north of Revelstoke was being negotiated as part of a potential timber deal with purchasers from Idaho. The deal was for approximately 150,000,000 feet worth of standing timber. They anticipated the deal would bring prosperity to Revelstoke and the district and employ people from the area. They planned to build a sawmill at Arrowhead.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, April 1, 1932

A large number of people attended Easter weekend services and events in Revelstoke. Services, including many musical programmes, were held at the churches. The Young People’s Society had a full house for their Easter pageant in Mackenzie Avenue Hall.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, April 2, 1942

It was a busy weekend for Boy Scouts and Cubs in Revelstoke. The Scouts and Cubs of the United Church revived a previous tradition by hosting a banquet for their fathers.

The following day, the Boy Scouts collected salvage materials around town. City trucks came to pick up the bag of materials to take to the Bank of Montreal, which was acting as a salvage depot during the war.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 3, 1952

The Walt Disney film Cinderella made its way to Revelstoke and was playing at the Avolie Theatre. The article describes it as a movie both for the family and for the adults. Cinderella was released in 1950. Previously, individuals had to go to other towns in the area to see the film.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 29, 1962

A crowd overflowed the High School auditorium for the annual PTA Talent Show. Many people had to be turned away as the show was at capacity. 187 people participated in 47 performances throughout the evening.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 29, 1972

The Revelstoke Mountaineers represented B.C. at the Canadian Volleyball Championships in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. They placed third in the competition. Revelstoke planned to welcome the team back to Revelstoke by driving them to the Secondary School on a Fire Truck where Mayor Sid Parker would make presentations on behalf of the city.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 31, 1982

Attention was brought to the fact that there were no early warning systems in place for emergencies at the Revelstoke and Mica Dams. Systems were under study, and BC Hydro officials and members of Revelstoke’s emergency program were working on the problem.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 1, 1992

B.C. hospitals, including the Queen Victoria hospital, were advised to expect job action from the Hospital Employees Union (HEU). This warning came after contract talks were suspended between the Health Labor Relations Association and the HEU. Job action would affect every department, and a strike could result in less than 50 per cent of registered nurses being available. They hoped for limited action here.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, April 3, 2002

Revelstoke supported Nakusp’s petition against the change in ferry operations at Arrow Lakes. The ferries were cut to 17 hours of operation. The provincial government was also considering putting in a toll system. According to Nakusp, a free ferry service for residents was promised with the Columbia River Treaty. Revelstoke city council planned to investigate these claims to ensure Nakusp had a firm foundation in their legal suit against the government and BC Hydro.

Madison Bridal is the collections manager intern at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

