Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 19

Madison Bridal

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, May 21, 1892

Revelstoke was planning a big celebration for Queen Victoria’s birthday. There would be a Grand Gala, sports, and a dance in Bourne’s Hall. The sports included a rifle shooting match and horse and pony races. There was also a pipe race, in which a prize would be given to the first individual to reach the smoking point with a pipe after cutting their plug, filling it, and lighting up. They also planned an egg race, obstacle race, and sack race.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 17, 1902

Crowds rushed to the river to see the new S.S. Revelstoke being brought up from Nakusp. Citizens were excited that the steamer would run from the city northward, making Revelstoke the supply point for the Big Bend country.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, May 18, 1912

The Mail-Herald was having a circulation contest. The ten prizes, amounting to $1,800, would be awarded to those that secured the most subscriptions for the paper. The first place prize would have the option between $850, a trip to New York and seaside vacation, or $600 in gold.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 18, 1922

Almost 200 people attended the ceremony for nurses graduating from Queen Victoria Hospital. Two nurses graduated that year, Courtenay Dennis of Vancouver, and Dorothy Mackenrot of Revelstoke. It was the sixth class of nurses to graduate from Revelstoke’s nurses’ training program.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, May 20, 1932

The first inter-school sports day was held in Revelstoke at Recreation Park. All 700 Revelstoke students attended the day. Events included races, jumping, baseball, a bicycle race, and a relay race. The program was staged by the boys’ work committee of the Rotary Club.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, May 21, 1942

Revelstoke shipped out their first car of salvage materials to help with the war effort. People generously filled a car on the Campbell Avenue industrial spur with the material. Boy Scouts, Red Cross workers, and High School volunteers all assisted. The Board of Trade believed the assistance of retired residents would solve any issues with lack of volunteers for the salvage drive.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1952

A fire burned down the Revelstoke Lumber Shingle Mills Ltd. mill on Front Street. Large stacks of lumber were moved out of the way as the fireman attempted to control the fire. They believed the fire may have been caused by the welding operations in the diesel room, but were not certain.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 17, 1962

The Revelstoke Glee Club held their initial presentation at the High School Auditorium. Mrs. Rowland Howes formed this Glee Club the previous fall. The performances included choral groups, dances, Hungarian folk songs, an accordion duet, and more choral performances. A large audience attended, and it was a successful event.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 18, 1972

Revelstoke sent their resolution strongly opposing the application from Kootenay and Elk Railway to construct a rail line to join Burlington Northern Railway at the U.S. border. The proposed route would be used to transport coal and other commodities through an American route. The city argued that this would harm Canada’s economy, and should therefore be reconsidered. This resolution was made from a committee that was appointed after a meeting between the City, CPR representatives, and local organizations.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 19, 1982

The Chamber of Commerce had a dinner meeting at Mount Mackenzie Ski Lodge regarding the city’s potential revitalization project. The majority of those present showed interest in revitalizing downtown. The next step would be to form a committee, which would be initiated by a $5,000 grant from the provincial government.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 22, 1992

Econ Construction, a Revelstoke-based company, was selected out of 9 bids for the B.C. Hydro tunnel contract. The awarded contract was a $1.49 million project to excavate a tunnel at the Revelstoke Dam generating station site. This contract could potentially create 10 new jobs for Revelstoke construction workers.

Madison Bridal is the project manager at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

