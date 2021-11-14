Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 11

White pine logs at Downie Street Sawmill in 1963. Mill owner Victor Camozzi is standing on the truck. (Earle Dickey - Revelstoke Museum and Archives 8488 photo)

By Madison Bridal

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Nov. 14, 1891

A lunar eclipse would be visible in Revelstoke at 9:30 p.m. on the Sunday. Citizens were hoping for good weather to view the event.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 13, 1901

Ward Three residents petitioned to have a fire hall built either on the west end of town or centrally. City council decided to circulate a petition for a bylaw to raise money for a central fire hall.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Nov. 11, 1911

The general manager of King Edward Hotel, Frank W. Hopkins, leased the skating rink for the season. Renovations included fixing the waiting rooms and installing heat and gasoline lights. They planned to open the rink in December and start the season with a grand fancy dress carnival. A brass band would play at least twice a week. The four hockey teams would also use the rink.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 10, 1921

There was a devastating fire at the Grauer’s hen house on Fourth Street East. Although the No. 2 Brigade arrived quickly, they could not properly reach the fire. The building housed 200 poultry and three cows; only half of the poultry were saved. Luckily, Mr. Grauer had insurance placed on the building the month prior and he planned to rebuild immediately.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 13, 1931

Revelstoke held its annual Cenotaph service. For the first time, the day was called Remembrance Day, rather than Armistice Day. Nov. 11 was made a public holiday. This allowed for the largest turnout of veterans since the war, and the biggest service in Revelstoke to that date.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 13, 1941

This Remembrance Day was the 23rd anniversary of the signing of Armistice. For the third year, the day also marked remembrance for those lost during WWII and recognition of the ongoing citizen effort during the war.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 8, 1951

A man from Revelstoke, Dan Crosby, was awarded $20 for fourth place in the Vancouver Sun Royal Visit Snapshot competition. The photograph was of then Princess Elizabeth with Sgt. Major “Jimmy” Craig of the local Air Cadet Squadron. It was taken with a Brownie Reflex with a flash bulb. First place went to a photograph by an operator at Glacier.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 9, 1961

A Table Tennis Club of seven members was formed in Revelstoke and would play at St. Francis Parish Hall. They planned to purchase more tables if the club grew, and hoped to participate in competitions with other clubs in the area.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 10, 1971

B.C. Hydro’s twin 500,000 volt transmission line was to run from the Mica dam south to the lower mainland. Three contracts were awarded to immediately begin the clearing process.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 12, 1981

The city council drafted a letter to the Federated Cooperatives Ltd. asking them to reconsider the closure of the Downie Street Sawmill. The cooperatives report, however, showed a loss of $5,297,000 in the 10 months prior to the closure. Sales were down six per cent from the previous year, and prices were 32 per cent lower in 1981.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Nov. 14, 1991

The city proposed a study on the feasibility of extending the community revitalization project to include businesses along the Trans Canada. The proposal received a lot of support, and the vote to form a planning committee for the study was unanimous.

20 years ago: Nov. 14, 2001

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation initiated a province-wide strike in response to a new contract formed by the government. For the first phase of the strike, teachers did not do report cards, attend meetings, nor participate in any activities that were not teaching or directly related to working with students. Teachers still participated in extracurricular activities and teaching.

