Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 25

Madison Bridal

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Nov. 28, 1891

A story was highlighted about a man on Norwegian snowshoes attempting to go over the snow on Main St. Norwegian snowshoes are what they used to call skis back when they were new to the area. The article described them as “thin slats of wood about three inches in width and ten feet in length, and turned up in front like the bows of a canoe”.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 23, 1901

A meeting was held at Frank Brown’s cigar store to form the Revelstoke Junior Hockey Club. About twenty people joined the club, and there was a membership fee of $1 per person.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Nov. 22, 1911

The Revelstoke Philharmonic Society was formed after a meeting at city hall.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 24, 1921

Earlier in November, the Ski Club was disheartened by the lack of attendance at their annual meeting. They postponed the meeting with hope of a better turnout. The adjourned meeting proved that Revelstoke was indeed excited about the Ski Club. Over 80 individuals attended and it was said to be the “most enthusiastic meeting held since the Ski Club was first inaugurated”.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 27, 1931

City Council passed a resolution regarding telephone fees. They would ask the Okanagan Telephone Company to lower Revelstoke’s rates to $2.50, and therefore match the fees charged in Vernon. Council also would request that Revelstoke’s system be brought up to standard.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 27, 1941

The Y.M.C.A. hosted an “Open Night” to inform citizens about their work and to build support from the community. There were speeches and drills were demonstrated by the classes. There was considerable increase in class size, and many were interested in the programming.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 22, 1951

The new addition to the High School was officially opened. It was the first major project on the school since its opening in 1914. The addition marked the 64th anniversary of the first school administration in the area, which began in 1887, twelve years before the city was incorporated.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 23, 1961

A craft display and sale was hosted at Selkirk Hall by the four members of the Revelstoke Craft Centre. Ceramics, jewelry, weaving, leather-craft and embroidery were all displayed, along with specialty Christmas items. The Craft Centre opened two years previously, in 1959.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 25, 1971

The Campbell Avenue railway spur was removed. It had been built around 1890 from Victoria Road to the river bank on Fifth Street, used to go to the smelter located near what is now Centennial Park.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 25, 1981

Council received two letters from residents living near Mt. McPherson that were concerned for their safety. On Highway 23 South, on the side of Mt. McPherson, a box car trailer was being used to store powder and explosives. Council decided to take action to remove the box car trailer.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Nov. 27, 1991

The B.C. Royal Commission on Health Care and Costs suggested that the sale of tobacco products be banned from pharmacies. Local pharmacists were torn on the decision between concern for health and concern for business.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Nov. 28, 2001

Businesses had varying opinions about the new indoor pool project at the community centre. While there was general interest in the idea, some businesses were concerned about the cost of building and operating it. A number of individuals suggested delaying a public referendum until more was known about funding.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History