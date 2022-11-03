Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 3

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, November 5, 1892

A local man was nearly conned by a circus cashman who had asked to exchange some smaller bills for larger. The local man offered six $10 bills. The circus man counted the bills over several times before handing them back, claiming he needed even larger. The local man counted the bills himself and was holding only five. The local man hollered for the police, and the circus man promptly handed over the missing $10.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, November 6, 1902

The Revelstoke Lumber Co. was set to complete a large addition to their mills in the Big Eddy. The completion of the addition would make the mill one of the biggest in British Columbia.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, November 2, 1912

An ad for the J.B. Watson Realty Company outlined the development in Revelstoke and district stating that it was important for “Revelstoke – The Capital of Canada’s Alps” and encouraged readers to “Be a Wise Man and Buy Now.” Among the properties for sale were three lots on Campbell Avenue for $1500, ($46,000 today) and a big house on Mackenzie Avenue for $3600 ($110,155 today).

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 1, 1922

Revelstoke business owners spent their morning cleaning off the remnants of Halloween pranks. It was mostly harmless pranks and the usual Halloween antics.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 4, 1932

The Revelstoke map sheet was issued the week prior by the Department of the Interior. The new map featured names which were familiar to locals in the designations of creeks, mountains, and other places. The names of a few old timers appeared in the new revision of the map.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 5, 1942

Passengers on CPR trains passing through Revelstoke on the past Tuesday saw for themselves how women had taken over the snow shovelling formerly done by men. Passengers remarked that the women workers had a fine conception of how to handle a shovel.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 6, 1952

Jim English completed a course with the Canadian Jewellers Institute. The course was two years long and J. K. English was among those who were successful in passing the final exam. Jim owned J.K. English Jewellery store in what is now Big Bend Café.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 1, 1962

Local old timer, Thomas Pagdin turned 94. He was the oldest citizen of Revelstoke at the time. He was a contributor to the newspaper for a long time, in which he wrote poetry. A compilation of that poetry was collected and put together as a book.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 3, 1972

It was a very quiet Halloween in Revelstoke. Revelstoke’s young people received praise for their behaviour. The Halloween pranks were limited. The mayor said that the dozens of young people who roamed the streets during the early part of the evening, “acted as responsible citizens and we are proud of them.”

40 years ago: 1982

The city was debating hiring a consultant to deal with the unresolved B.C. Hydro dam mitigation issues. A senior socio-economic scientist from International Environmental Consultants Ltd., met with the city the Tuesday prior to discuss possibilities. The consulting firm would give the city access to research otherwise unavailable that would benefit Revelstoke in getting further funding from BC Hydro for mitigation projects,

30 years ago: Times Review, November 3, 1992

The Illecillewaet River was given a clean bill of health by the federal government. An accident a couple months prior caused an unknown amount of pesticides to be dumped in the river at Albert Canyon. After two months of clean up, the river was back to up to safety standards.

20 years ago: 2002

Political signs declaring residents’ stance on the indoor pool issue – whether or not it is worth the increase in taxes, were sprouting on lawns all over Revelstoke. There were volunteers going door to door handing out the 400 small lawn signs and 20 large lawn signs. So far, there were about 157 signs up in favour of the indoor pool.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

