Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 4

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 2, 1901

The customs office moved into the central post office on Second St. West. Previous to this, it was located near the CPR station.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Nov. 1, 1911

Lord Desborough, president of the London Chamber of Commerce, met with the Board of Trade at the Revelstoke Club. He invited Revelstoke to send members to the 1912 conference in London. The conference would include representatives from the Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade throughout all British dominions. Afterwards, Lord Desborough had a social visit with the board and attended the turkey dinner at the YMCA.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 3, 1921

There were many events hosted throughout the city for Hallowe’en. This included parties at Selkirk School and Central School, a party hosted at the Masonic hall by the entertainment committee of the Rebekah Lodge, and a tea hosted at Mrs. Bews house by the Daughters of the Empire.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 6, 1931

The government ordered relief schemes in the province, including the Big Bend Road project, to shut down. Supposedly, they were curtailing unemployment relief in B.C. Revelstoke citizens returned to the city, and transient workers remained at the camp. The closure was believed to be temporary.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Nov. 6, 1941

Big Bend Road officially closed down for the season after the first snow fall of the year. The decision was made to prevent cars from stalling again and out of concern for safety. Some local businessmen opposed the closure and argued that it was premature, the snow had melted and the closure deprived them of potential business.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 1, 1951

The Revelstoke Lawn Bowling Club wrapped up their season with a banquet at the King Edward Hotel. After the dinner, trophies and prizes were presented to the competition winners and runner-ups.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 2, 1961

Premier W.A.C. Bennett believed construction of the dam sites could start as early as January 1. He said the Columbia River project, with 100 Revelstoke men working on engineering, was on schedule. The exact dates of construction were pending on financial agreements between the levels of government.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 4, 1971

City council reversed their approval for the development of low cost housing in Columbia Park by Ross & Linemayr Developments Ltd. This choice caused a lot of stir in the community. Therefore, another meeting was set between council and the Advisory Planning Commission to discuss the issue further.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 4, 1981

The city began planning for the B.C. Winter Games with the election of committee members. Rosemary Imlah was elected as the president of the Games Committee. Revelstoke was selected to host the 1983 B.C. Winter Games.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Nov. 6, 1991

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District recycling program was impressed with Revelstoke’s enthusiasm for recycling. Since the program started in August, Revelstoke had a 25 per cent increase in materials being recycled. Sicamous and Revelstoke were the only two places in the program that were increasing the amount of recycling over time.

20 years ago: Times Review, Nov. 7, 2001

The U.S. implemented new taxes on Canadian softwood imports. The local forestry firms hoped for a reasonable settlement between Canada and the U.S. They were concerned over the potential impact of the tax on future sales. The tax would results in a 32 per cent increase in cost for B.C. forest products in the U.S.

