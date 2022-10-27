Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 27

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, October 29, 1892

A healthy child was born on the steamboat SS Columbia. Mrs. Holliday went into labour onboard while travelling from the Upper Arrow Lake to Revelstoke. The child was born when the boat was near Hall’s Landing and was given the name Columbia Florence Holliday in honour of the river, and boat she was born on. A fund for the newborn’s future was collected by the other passengers and given to the parents.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, October 30, 1902

An exciting performance was coming to town. A well-noted magician, “Professor Zamloch,” was slated to perform at the Opera House. His act was meant to feature some new and special features that could compare to any show in any large city.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, October 30, 1912

The Revelstoke Caledonian Society was hosting a dance the same week as the Revelstoke Orchestra dance and this city wasn’t big enough for the both of them. The Revelstoke Caledonian Society won out and kept their place. Their dance was to be one of the best of the year and began at the late hour of 9 p.m.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 25, 1922

The Revelstoke Senior Amateur Baseball Association held a smoker, a men’s concert of sorts. The smoker was for fans and athletes alike. A large turnout came to hear music and announcements of the success of the season. The umpires received toasts and praise for their hard work.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, October 28, 1932

It was the first year that Thanksgiving had been moved so that Remembrance Day would not share a weekend with the holiday. Up until 1931, the day was known as Armistice Day. The local band decided to offer its services free of charge for the service at the Cenotaph. A few band members were veterans themselves.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, October 22, 1942

The Consul-General at Vancouver of the Republic of China, Chao-ying Shih was due to speak at the Revelstoke Women’s Canadian Club. Chao-ying Shih would speak in the Rotary room of the King Edward Hotel. At only 41, he had an extensive career in academics and politics and the folks of Revelstoke were strongly encouraged to come hear him speak.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 30, 1952

On the Saturday past, the Revelstoke Art Group treated folks to their annual tea and exhibit at the Knights of Pythias Hall. They displayed the work of W.G. Fleming, Frank Wells and Al Pradolini. In addition, each member displayed their own work which had accumulated over the course of the year under instruction from Miss Sophie Atkinson.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 25, 1962

To Revelstoke’s disappointment, 160 Malakwa residents signed a petition to join the Shuswap Lake Hospital Improvement District which would support the hospital in Salmon Arm. There were hopes the Malakwa residents would join the Revelstoke Hospital Improvement District. While the decision was still to be made in Victoria, the Malakwa residents had stated their position on the issue.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald October 26, 1972

The Campbell Avenue railway spur line in the centre of Revelstoke was finally going to be removed. CP Rail and city public works crews were expected to begin ripping up the line the following week. CPR would remove everything metal and the city would remove everything wooden. The area would be turned into what is now still public parking.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 27, 1982

A twelve-man Employment Bridging Program crew was upgrading the cross country ski trails on Mount McPherson. The additional trails would run through forested areas to provide alternative routes away from logged areas. The project was quite exciting. Even the crew members who did not ski were planning on buying a pair to enjoy the new trails.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 30, 1992

Regional district directors announced that there is money in the district to pay for and operate a 911 emergency call system in the area. The next step was considering if the public wanted the system. Revelstoke would be covered by the North Okanagan regional district’s enhanced 911 program.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, October 30, 2002

The Credit Union pledged $50 000 toward the aquatic centre. This pledge combined with a federal infrastructure grant left a cost of $3.2 million for the city to make up. Over the next three years, there would be a planned tax increase to pay off the pool related debts. The pool posed an advantage for the town and was a sign that there was still growth and development to come for Revelstoke.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyRevelstoke