Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 23

Queen Victoria Cottage Hospital was Revelstoke’s first public hospital, opened in 1902 on First Street West, the current site of Save-On-Foods. (Revelstoke Museum photo 1081)

Madison Bridal

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Sept. 26, 1891

George Laforme’s horse survived a 40 foot fall over the side of a cliff in Illecillewaet. The horse was carrying a 250 lb. pack when it fell off the mountain side, yet it managed to survive the incident uninjured.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Sept. 25, 1901

The plans for the Queen Victoria hospital building were approved by the board of trustees. They planned to call tenders to begin the construction of the building. Architect Mr. Dalton’s plans included 3 floors and an attic, with the front of the building facing First St.

110 years ago: The Mail Herald, Sept. 23, 1911

The Canadian federal election resulted in a win for the Conservatives. This was a big turnover from a Liberal government to a Conservative majority government of 53. The ‘clean fight’ in Revelstoke concluded with a win for Mr. Goodeve. He led by 199 votes over the other candidate, Dr. King. The total number of voters in Revelstoke was 641, up from 540 voters in the previous election.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 22, 1921

Merchants in town had a luncheon at Hotel Revelstoke to organize a branch of the Retail Merchants Association. Speakers attended the event from across B.C. Advantages of membership with the association included fire insurance service, a freight adjustment department, credit reporting department, and a collections department amongst other services.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 25, 1931

The City of Revelstoke submitted plans for relief work to Victoria with a proposed cost totalling $70,000. The plans included paving, sidewalks with concrete and mulch, water main renewals, renewals to deteriorated sections of the Greely Creek pipe line, and sewer renewals.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 25, 1941

W.J. Sainsbury was awakened at 3am by the sounds of his dog barking and growling outside. When he went to inspect the situation, he found his dog attempting to move a porcupine out from under the couch on their verandah. Mr. Sainsbury eventually dislodged the porcupine. He found it especially funny that he shooed a porcupine into the woods while still in his pajamas. This event occurred after another porcupine was transferred out of the business area to the outskirts of town near Mount Revelstoke National Park.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 20, 1951

The Parks Board made a suggestion for a new entrance into Mount Revelstoke National Park on Garden Avenue, following the route used for access to the ski jump. James Smart, commissioner of national parks, wrote the request to the Board of Trade.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 21, 1961

A hearing was held over the Mica Dam application as part of the Columbia River Treaty. Those opposed to the High Arrow application argued for only Mica to be built, and the High Arrow project to be cancelled. Dr. Hugh Keenleyside, chairman of the B.C. Power Commission, stated that changes could not be made without reopening the already negotiated and researched treaty, and that any delays in the project would harm potential benefits to Canada.

50 years ago: Sept. 23, 1971

A contract of $148,756 was awarded to a Kelowna firm to improve portal lighting and traffic safety in Glacier National Park. They were also in charge of avalanche defence on the Trans-Canada Highway in the area.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 23, 1981

The Revelstoke Rockets hockey team won the season opener against the Penticton Knights. The final score was 6-3.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 25, 1991

Ten Revelstoke motel/hotel owners sent a representative to city council to protest the proposed anti-smoking bylaw. Mayor Geoff Battersby acknowledged the feedback, and informed the protesters that the by-law was only in the first reading.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 26, 2001

Locomotive 2816, also known as ‘The Empress’, arrived in Revelstoke. The parking lots by the rail yard overflowed with people excited to see the restored steam locomotive. It pulled a train of vintage passenger cars and a couple of box cars. The train, after sitting idle for 35 years, travelled from Port Moody, B.C., to Calgary, Alberta, making stops along the way for people to see the piece of Canadian history.

Local HistoryRevelstoke