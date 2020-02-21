(Contributed)

GoFundMe campaign started for young Kelowna girl in need of service dog

Alena suffered from an in utero MCA stroke, that affected most of the right side of her brain

A young Kelowna girl who needs a service dog has received an outpour of community support thanks to a GoFundMe campaign launched on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, the fundraiser has raised nearly $4,000 of its $7,500 goal.

Alena had an in utero MCA stroke, which affected most of the right side of her brain.

She was born prematurely and was not breathing for the first seven minutes of her life.

She now has left-sided hemiplegic cerebral palsy, she’s epileptic and suffers from vision loss from a unilateral cataract.

Despite all of this, Alena is beginning the steps of walking and independence.

With the assistance of a service dog, Alena’s family believes she will gain the stability, endurance, and sight needed to become an independent child like her peers.

Serivce dogs can cost up to $15,000 but a family friend who owns K9 & Handler Dynamics, has offered her time and training for Alena.

With the initial costs out of the way, the family is still seeking $7,500 for costs associated with caring for the dog and specialty gear.

You can support Alena and her family at the GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: Summerhill Winery proposes college for sustainable food production

READ MORE: Kelowna woman reported missing

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay-Columbia MP urges end to ‘illegal roadblocks’
Next story
Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP urges end to ‘illegal roadblocks’

Rob Morrison says protestors across Canada need to remove roadblocks on roads, rail lines

Revelstoke teen musician returns to top 100 in CBC Searchlight

Round two voting ends Feb. 27

Up to 15 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

The snow should start tonight and continue through the weekend

Snow bike stunt movie filmed in downtown Revelstoke

The Way Home is an action sport film for Rockstar Energy, Polaris, and C3 Powersports

Letter: Dear Revelstoke City Council, say NO to highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The Central Alberta Economic Partnership is proposing a highway be built across Howse Pass

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District tax burden unchanged this year

Draft budget presented at board meeting on Feb. 20

Regional district gives approval for farm worker housing near Summerland

Application is for 41-bedroom facility to be constructed in Meadow Valley area

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

GoFundMe campaign started for young Kelowna girl in need of service dog

Alena suffered from an in utero MCA stroke, that affected most of the right side of her brain

New City of Kelowna strategy for community education about supportive housing

The model seeks to enhance community engagement, accessibility and transparency

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Goose cull proposed in Vernon

Three options to manage bird populations in popular parks pitched to councillors

Most Read