GoFundMe launched for Kelowna woman with severe vertigo

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help ease the financial burden for a Kelowna woman and her family before she embarks on a two-week trip to the United States on May 8 to receive medical care to treat her severe vertigo.

Kira Miron began experiencing severe vertigo after contracting a virus in December 2019. According to the fundraiser’s organizer Breanne Stobbe, Miron’s symptoms have worsened in the past 17 months to the point where she spends 20 to 24 hours a day lying totally flat.

“Kira constantly feels like she is on a turbulent airplane. A sensation hard for me to understand but described by her as tipping/rocking/bobbing and vibrating, leaving her feeling dizzy and nauseous 24/7,” Stobbe wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Stobbe explained Miron experiences intense pressure at the back of her head while sitting upright, a sensation that Stobbe described as “feeling almost like her brain is falling out.”

Other symptoms include ear pressure, plugged and ringing ears, migraine and/or headaches and vomiting.

Stobbe notes that Miron has “exhausted” Candian and American doctors and specialists and is currently on a two-year waitlist for the Chronic Conditions Clinic in Vancouver.

On May 8, Miron will be travelling with her mom to receive rehab at Chicago’s Neurologic Wellness Institute. Stobbe said that a doctor there has successfully treated patients with similar symptoms.

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $15,000 before Miron leaves for Chigaco, which will go towards covering her two-week stay, the cost of treatment, her meals, childcare for her son and the extra time that her husband has to take off of work.

“Whether that be through financial support, meals you’ve provided, childcare or prayer; let’s continue to be the community they need,” wrote Stobbe. “Your support, in any way, is so appreciated and does not go unnoticed!!”

The fundraiser can be accessed here.

