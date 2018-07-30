GoFundMe

GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Friends raise money for family of teen who died in Kelowna on Friday.

Friends of a teen girl who died at Centre of Gravity (COG) in Kelowna over the weekend, have started a GoFundMe page for her family.

Adison Davies, of Kamloops, who was set to graduate early was enrolled in psychology and sociology at Thompson Rivers University.

She was described as a bright young girl who was excited to one day have a career in medicine.

Davies fell into medical distress on Friday night at the festival, and later died in hospital.

A GoFundMe set up in Davies name hopes to raise $7,000 to help cover the costs of Davies funeral and other financial burdens her family may incur.

So far, more than $4,300 has been raised.

The investigation into Davies’ death is ongoing; however, RCMP do not believe her death is criminal in nature at this time.

When information regarding Davies’ death was released, the Interior Health Authority (IHA) posted a pre-scheduled Tweet regarding festivals and drug use. “Mixing drugs or using drugs while drinking puts you at increased risk of OD”, it stated.

Now IHA is stating this Tweet was not in response to any one incident that took place at COG, and that they were saddened to hear of the teen’s death.

