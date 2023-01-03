(Kicking Horse Resort)

(Kicking Horse Resort)

Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America

The comprehensive list included 30 locations

In a new survey conducted by TravelMag.org, three Canadian ski resorts located throughout B.C. are among the most expensive in all of North America. These locations include Kicking Horse at Golden, Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere and Fernie Alpine Resort.

As for the criteria, resorts were judged on how much it would cost a couple for lodging and skiing, or just the cost of a room.

As they explained it, “specifically, for each resort the average price two guests would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period spanning January to March 2023, was calculated. Overall, Canada’s ski resorts are significantly more affordable than those in the U.S.”

Kicking Horse prices are $1,969, including $1,230 for lodging and $739 for lift tickets, Panorama Mountain prices are $1,864, including $1,127 for lodging and $737 for lift tickets, and Alpine Resort in Fernie charges $1,460, including $756 for lodging and $704 for lift tickets.

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of FernieGoldenNewsskiing

Previous story
Missing man last seen in the North Okanagan on New Year’s Day
Next story
How to fly: A peek behind the curtain at heli-ski piloting, one of Revelstoke’s biggest industries

Just Posted

(Ryan Doty)
How to fly: A peek behind the curtain at heli-ski piloting, one of Revelstoke’s biggest industries

The Kamloops Storm will head to the Revelstoke Forum tonight (Jan. 3) to take on the Grizzlies. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies face-off against divisional rivals

This home on Pixton Road in Lake Country is the most expensive home in the Thompson-Okanagan, 156th in the province according to BC Assessment. (Pricey Pads/Facebook)
Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan

(File photo)
Winter composting with Revelstoke’s Local Food Initiative