Golden now part of TELUS 5G network

The purple indicates areas that TELUS has expanded their 5G network to. (Photo via TELUS)

On Dec. 16, TELUS announced the expansion of its next generation 5G network to Golden as part of its larger $13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in British Columbia through 2024.

Because of this investment, Golden residents and businesses will now have access to the fastest 5G network in Canada.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Golden to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO.

5G is the fifth generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks, which cellular phone companies began deploying worldwide in 2019, and is the planned successor to the 4G networks which provide connectivity to most current cellphones

Strong network connectivity has played an important role in supporting both individuals and businesses throughout the pandemic in keeping them connected with critical information, resources and their communities, says TELUS.

5G technology offers Golden residents a leap in capabilities over their previous 4G networks, including increased capacity and ultra-low latency, says the telecommunications company.

These advancements improve network access, connectivity and productivity for all regardless of where they live and work. Moreover, this technology lays the foundation to power new applications serving enhanced business, health and educational outcomes for the benefit of British Columbians.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, including more than $47 billion in technology and operations in B.C.

Leveraging multiple vendors including Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia, TELUS is expanding its 5G network to reach over 615 communities across Canada, including 187 new communities in British Columbia by the end of the year. Beyond lightning-fast speeds, 5G offers a leap in capabilities over today’s 4G networks, including increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and edge computing.

There is a long history of fear and anxiety surrounding wireless signals that predates 5G technology, with erroneous claims being made about 5G’s impacts on health that have been found to be baseless, according to the New York Times.

