Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

Atlas, a one and a half year old golden retriever was lured from his back yard March 8 photo: Facebook

A four-legged resident of Kelowna has gone missing.

Atlas, a one and a half-year-old golden retriever, was lured from his yard and taken into a dark coloured SUV March 8, according to a social media post that has been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook.

“Taylor’s heart, Jones’ best mate and loved by all the family,” said the post, written by Chris Rowland.

“Does not like car travel and is a sensitive soul who needs to be home.”

A reward is being offered for any information that could lead to the dog’s return.

More than 300 people have commented, offering their condolences and sharing the post on their own Facebook pages to raise awareness and help bring Atlas home.

Just Posted

