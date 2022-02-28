Golden seed swap back for 2022

Seed swaps are a great way to share hardy seeds and local knowledge

Golden’s annual seed swap is back this upcoming weekend, with the event scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 5, form 1-4 p.m. at the Golden Museum.

The event will be outdoors under tents, so dress accordingly to the weather.

The purpose of the seed swap is to collect and share quality, local seeds, that grow well in Golden’s environment and the surrounding area to ensure a strong crop that will flourish.

Bring your own jars and envelopes for seed transportation.

Will Cunningham will be demonstrating a homemade seed cleaner that can be used on site, and will cleaning seeds at the event so bring your chaffy, dusty seeds from last seasons harvest if they need cleaning.

It also promotes genetic diversity and resilience of seeds, all contributing to healthy food and a step toward food security.

For those who don’t have seeds to share but would like to participate in the event, a donation jar will be present. For those who can’t make the event but would like to collect seeds, the Seed Share Cupboard will remain at the Museum for several weeks, which will facilitate the exchange of seeds without the need to meet in person.

Local Food Matters (LFM) is behind the event, which first came to fruition back in 2018.

Saving and sharing seeds with fellow gardeners is an act of community resilience, according to food advocacy groups, and are a way of creating community food security.

It’s also a way to swap knowledge and help new growers learn about the intricacies of growing their own food supply in their local climate from more experienced gardeners.

Seed swaps are gaining popularity around the world as the movement to eat local food continues to grow.

Those who are interested in starting a seed library for Golden are encouraged come and sign up or contact LFM at lfmgolden@gmail.com.

