Whitetooth Bistro is being cautious after a minor COVID exposure incident over the weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)

Whitetooth Bistro is being cautious after a minor COVID exposure incident over the weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)

Golden’s Whitetooth Bistro to re-open after COVID-19 scare

The restaurant will re-open after they reported that their staff tested negative for COVID

Whitetooth Bistro will re-open on Oct. 15 after staff who were potentially exposed to COVID on Saturday tested negative.

The restaurant was closed for multiple days, after an individual received information that they had tested positive for the virus while on the premises.

The individual was on the premises for less than 15 minutes, which is considered a no-risk exposure according to B.C. CDC guidelines. Despite this, the restaurant decided to temporarily close to sanitize.

All staff who were exposed will also be taking two weeks off to be safe.

READ MORE: Golden’s Whitetooth Bistro temporarily closes over minor COVID exposure

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three things to know if you live rent in B.C.

Just Posted

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

Whitetooth Bistro is being cautious after a minor COVID exposure incident over the weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden’s Whitetooth Bistro to re-open after COVID-19 scare

The restaurant will re-open after they reported that their staff tested negative for COVID

Three things you need to know if you are living in a rental. (File photo)
Three things to know if you live rent in B.C.

This time of year Revelstoke sees many people looking for rentals

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire and vehicle fire at a commercial property on Highway 23 south on Monday, Oct. 12. (Submitted/Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services)
Revelstoke fire department responds to structure fire on Thanksgiving

14 firefighters responded on Monday evening

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Around 10% of voters in Columbia River Revelstoke requested a vote-by-mail ballot

Ballots are due by Oct. 24, general election day

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

The Chase Fire Department extinguished a grass fire burning alongside the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2020. (Ann Steenhuysen photo)
RCMP report another suspicious fire extinguished in Shuswap

Adding to several fires set in August, police found a damp log burning in September near Aylmer Road

Chase RCMP hear varying versions of why crash on Sept. 23 occurred. (File photo)
Loud warning sound in car blamed for North Shuswap crash

Chase RCMP hear different version of events from witness

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

Kruger-Allen is in court facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats along with breaches to his probation for an incident that took place Oct. 19, 2019.
Penticton man accused in beach assault back in court

Thomas Kruger-Allen will appear again Oct. 26

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

Jordan Naterer. Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department.
Sister of missing hiker in Manning Park confident he will be found safe

‘He’s a very outdoorsy person and he’s really smart.’

Most Read