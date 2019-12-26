A view of Highway 1, 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Watch for slippery sections and compact snow in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather conditions for Dec. 26

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. High minus 2.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near minus 3.

Dec. 27: Periods of snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Temperature steady near minus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Dec. 28: Periods of snow. High minus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC as of 9:05 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Watch for slippery sections in Glacier National Park. Compact snow.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections between Revelstoke and Victoria Rd. (25 km east of Sicamous).

Highway 23 south: No conditions or planned closures.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow.

For live information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

No new snow in last 24 hours.

Last 48 hours: 4 cm

Last 7 days: 74 cm

Base depth: 172 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Blue skies, holidays, and fresh snow…it will be BUSY in Rogers Pass this week. Watch for people above and below you! A persistent slab on surface hoar, down one metre, should be on everyone’s mind as they plan their day. Choose conservative lines!”

Alpine: 3-Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 2 – Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

 

