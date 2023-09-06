Nanaimo RCMP at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Victoria Crescent area in downtown Nanaimo the morning of Sept. 6. A Good Samaritan, who attempted to stop a purse snatching was taken to hospital. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Good Samaritan stabbed in Vancouver Island purse-snatching incident

Suspect taken into custody, says Nanaimo RCMP, and Good Samaritan taken to hospital

A person was stabbed and taken to hospital after attempting to thwart a purse-snatching in downtown Nanaimo on Vancouver Island this morning.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said a man has been taken into custody and the incident took place in the Victoria Crescent area around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, when the suspect reportedly tried to steal someone’s purse.

Police were on scene searching from China Steps to Port Place mall.

“Good Samaritans intervened and one of them received a stab wound,” O’Brien told the News Bulletin. “The suspect fled with the purse. It was located on the roof of the Port Place mall. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

O’Brien said the victim is at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with a “serious stab wound” and while he lauded the person’s efforts, he said people shouldn’t put themselves in harm’s way.

“We never encourage anybody to go hands-on with somebody … if you see it, keep an eye on the situation from a safe distance, call 911 immediately and provide updates,” O’Brien said. “Only intervene if you believe your intervention will possibly save a life or prevent a serious injury.”

