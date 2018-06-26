Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to find the owners of cash that was found at a local dog park.

A pair of good Samaritans turned in money to the RCMP Monday that was located at the dog park located on Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream.

“The amount of cash and denominations is being withheld in an effort to return the money to the rightful owner,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “If the person who believes the money belongs to them can identify the exact amount and denominations, they can attend the local Vernon RCMP detachment.”

If you know anyone who may have lost some cash, please call 250-545-7171.

