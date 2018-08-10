Photo: BC Wildfire Service twitter

Gottfriedsen Wildfire, north of Highway 97C, mapped at 400 hectares

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

As of Thursday night, the wildfire burning on Gottfriedsen Mountain— 24 kilometers west of West Kelowna and eight kilometers north of Highway 97— was mapped at 400 hectares.

BC Wildfire sent in air tankers, helicopter support, ground crews and heavy equipment early on in the firefight, but the blaze was growing rapidly, prompting an evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District for the Electoral ‘M’ area.

The evacuation alert area incorporated all properties and camping areas north of Highway 97C including the following lakes:

  • Pennask Lake (western boundary)
  • Mellin Lake (northern boundary)
  • Barton Lake (north-eastern boundary)
  • Eileen Lake (south-eastern boundary)

Visit the tnrd.ca for more information.

