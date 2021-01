Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has resigned after a scathing report into a toxic workplace culture at Rideau Hall, according to media reports.

As first reported by the Globe and Mail and Global News, an independent report of workplace abuse allegations against Payette painted a picture of a toxic workplace culture.

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017.

Black Press Media has reached out to Payette’s office for more information.

More to come.

