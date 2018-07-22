Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

The nanny caring for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s kids has been given a full-time salary and a slight pay increase compared with the reported hourly rate she was paid shortly after Trudeau took office in 2015.

An order in council issued earlier this week indicates Marian Pueyo’s annual pay has been set in a range that starts just below $40,000 and caps off at slightly more than $45,000.

It’s also retroactive to the beginning of April this year.

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week.

An order to hire Pueyo in November 2015 described her as a “special assistant,” and pegged her pay rate in a range from $15 to $20 per hour for working days and $11 to $13 per hour for night shift.

Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon confirmed that Pueyo is now a full-time employee, and defended the pay increase.

“This first raise since 2015 is in line with the cost of living increase,” Gagnon said in an email.

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Trudeau faced criticism that year from the opposition parties for having two nannies on the taxpayer’s dime to care for his three young children.

Less than a year later, the prime minister ended the employment of one of the women with no explanation given for her termination.

The latest order in council was among several that set salaries for longtime workers at the prime minister’s residence, including his chef, Che Chartrand, whose annual pay ranges from $68,468 to $79,234, effective July 3.

The Canadian Press

