The graduating class of 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Graduation rates in Revelstoke 11 per cent above provincial average

Provincial average for high school graduation is 81 per cent, while it’s 92 per cent in Revelstoke

Graduation rates for Revelstoke last year were 92 per cent, which is 11 per cent above the provincial average.

“Staff should be proud of that number,” said Bill McFarland, school trustee, at the last school board meeting.

While the province pegs Revelstoke’s completion rate at 86 per cent, the school board said the actual number is higher because that number fails to include students moving to schools in other provinces.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

There more than 70 graduates last year.

While the overall graduation rate is high, the school board said they will continue to focus attention on the small number of students who have not yet, or are not currently, experiencing success.

READ MORE: Graduation rates, funding recommendations, and awards were discussed at last school meeting

 

