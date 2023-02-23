Grand Forks man missing from Vernon

Glenn Chevalier last seen on Feb. 14

Glenn Chevalier

Glenn Chevalier

The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a man last seen in Vernon on Valentine’s Day.

Glenn Gordon Chevalier, a Grand Forks resident, was last seen Feb. 14, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The 50-year-old is approximately five-foot-10-inches tall, weights 188 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Chevalier, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

