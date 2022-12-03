Jan. 16, hearing in Kelowna involving Grand Forks RCMP officer

Grand Forks mountie faces hearing in Kelowna for allegations of violating RCMP Code of Conduct

Constable Corey Flodell is facing five allegations of breaching the Code of Conduct

A hearing will be held in Kelowna for a mountie accused of breaking the RCMP Code of Conduct.

On Jan. 16, Grand Forks Constable Corey Flodell will undergo a hearing for five allegations relating to section 2.1 of the Code which states that “members treat every person with respect and courtesy and do not engage in discrimination or harassment.”

The online schedule says that the hearing will occur at 9 a.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Kelowna.

Grand Forks officers declined to comment on any details of the hearing at this time.

Capital News has also reached out to the RCMP “E” Division, and the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

