Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

YOUTH INITIATIVES Grant funding of up to $15,000 is available for two youth-led initiatives in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. The application deadline is Sept. 18. (Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen photo)

An initiative through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is providing funding for youth-led projects in the region.

The foundation can grant up to $15,000 each for two projects in the region.

Youth and organizations are invited to team up and submit an application to the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge.

“We want to see big, bold ideas,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives with the Community Foundation. “We want youths to come up with something new and bold.”

READ ALSO: Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund

READ ALSO: CFSOS wants to hear from you on community participation

She said the ideas should address issues the youths see in their communities. These could include the environment, food security, inclusiveness and reconciliation among others.

While the grants will be given for ideas done in collaboration between youths and community organizations, Trudeau said the majority of the decisions and activities will be led by youths between the ages of 15 and 29.

The organizations should play a role as mentors, not project leaders, she said.

To apply, please visit www.cfso.net/grants/rbc-future-launch-grants/. The application deadline is Sept. 18.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.