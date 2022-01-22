The Regional District of Central Okanagan received $50,000 to complete its asset management plan for the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. (RDCO image)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan received $50,000 to complete its asset management plan for the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. (RDCO image)

Grant received for Westside wastewater treatment plant assessment plan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan received $50,000 for the project

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has received a $50,000 grant to assist with the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The grant, awarded by the Government of Canada and Federation of Canadian Municipalities, will be used by the RDCO to complete a detailed asset management plan for the facility.

“This funding is fantastic news for the communities served by our regional facility,” said RDCO Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge. “It’s crucial to proactively plan and understand the life-cycle replacement requirements for such a complex facility that serves Westside communities and to protect the environment.”

The treatment plant receives wastewater from businesses and households (approximately 42,000 people total) in West Kelowna, Peachland and Westbank First Nation Reserves #9 and #10, accumulating an average of 11.7 million litres every day.

For more information, visit rdco.com/wastewater.

READ MORE: Flushing out COVID spread: wastewater signals can be useful tool as testing declines

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaWastewater treatment

Previous story
Foggy weekend ahead in Shuswap, Okanagan
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 97A reopened after serious crash south of Enderby

Just Posted

Choosing Hope, by Revelstoke artist Kyle Thornley. (Castlegar Sculpturewalk)
Revelstoke artist wins award for sculpture in Castlegar

Ukrainian Choir, under the direction of Willie Cwikula, 1940. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4949)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 20

The Scoop for the week of Jan. 13-21. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Jacob Smith in front of the net against the Chase Heat at the Revelstoke Forum on Tuesday (Jan. 18) night. (Matthew Timmins Photography)
Captain Berg nets a hat-trick, Revelstoke Grizzlies complete comeback win