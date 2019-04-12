Grant to help CSRD residents become firesmart

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will be able to offer additional help to residents wanting to protect themselves and their property in the event of a wildfire.
The CSRD was the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Resiliency Fund to spend on a region-wide wildfire threat mitigation and education campaign.
It will be largely spent on local projects through the promotion of FireSmart principles, which include: conducting hazard assessments of homes and properties, offering advice on ways to reduce fire risks, and considering FireSmart standards when developing properties to reduce flammability.
A FireSmart contractor will be hired to act as a program coordinator for the region. The main objective will be to increase the regional district’s ability to conduct FireSmart evaluations for privately-owned properties and educate the public on fire prevention efforts in interface areas.
The current grant is for this year only, the CSRD is hoping subsequent grants will allow for a longer-term, sustainable program.
