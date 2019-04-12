A giant fireball is seen as a wild fire rips through the forest 16 km south of Fort McMurray, Alberta on highway 63 on May 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Grant to help CSRD residents become firesmart

The grant is worth $100,000

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will be able to offer additional help to residents wanting to protect themselves and their property in the event of a wildfire.

The CSRD was the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Resiliency Fund to spend on a region-wide wildfire threat mitigation and education campaign.

It will be largely spent on local projects through the promotion of FireSmart principles, which include: conducting hazard assessments of homes and properties, offering advice on ways to reduce fire risks, and considering FireSmart standards when developing properties to reduce flammability.

A FireSmart contractor will be hired to act as a program coordinator for the region. The main objective will be to increase the regional district’s ability to conduct FireSmart evaluations for privately-owned properties and educate the public on fire prevention efforts in interface areas.

The current grant is for this year only, the CSRD is hoping subsequent grants will allow for a longer-term, sustainable program.

 

