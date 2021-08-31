The quick actions of a nearby work crew helped extinguish a fire in Olalla, yesterday afternoon. (File)

Grass fire in Olalla started by excavator shifting rocks

The fire was quickly brought under control by a nearby work crew

A grass fire that sparked along Highway 3 was put out with some quick thinking by a nearby work crew on Aug. 30.

An excavator moving rocks between Main Street and the highway in Olalla accidentally started the fire after some sparks were sent up and into the grass.

Due to the dry conditions, the fire spread to cover an area of roughly 20 metres by seven metres along the side of the highway.

In the short time it took the Keremeos fire department to get on scene, the fire had already been brought under control by the Focus crew installing fiber optic cables nearby, according to fire chief Jordy Bosscha.

The property owner and the crew used one of their trucks with a water tank to douse the flames.

“It could have been pretty serious if it hadn’t been for those folks getting on it quickly,” said Bosscha.

