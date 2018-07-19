Grass fire on Dilworth Mountain deemed suspicious

Blaze reported on Omineca Place

UPDATE: Friday 10:09 p.m.

Fire investigators of both the RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department examined the fire scene, on Dilworth Mountain, Thursday.

“As a result of that examination, investigators have deemed the fire as suspicious,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP spoke with witnesses in the area and canvassed nearby homes for potential witnesses.

“RCMP would like to remind the general public to remain vigilant, if you spot flames or smoke, call 911 and try to take note of any suspicious persons in the immediate area,” said O’Donaghey. “If you spot a person who you believe may be involved, take note of their full physical description and any vehicles they may be associated to.”

Police are now looking for photos or video of the fire in its early stages to help investigators in locating a point of origin.

“Images of persons and vehicles in the area at the time, may also be of assistance to police as they work to identify a person of interest,” added O’Donaghey.

UPDATE 5:48 p.m.

Firefighters attacked the approximately 150 by 100 feet fire by cutting through the fence of Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery and up from Omineca Place.

With an upward wind working alongside the 11 firefighters and 3 personnel on scene the fire was put out in five minutes, before it could spread any further up the mountain according to Steve Roshinsky platoon captain.

RCMP will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Original

Quick action by Kelowna firefighters Thursday afternoon snuffed out a grass fire on Omineca Place on Dilworth Mountain shortly after it was reported.

Kelowna firefighters responded to the report around 4:40 p.m. It was located above the Kelowna Cemetery. That is where firefighters set up to fight the flames.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the hillside and report soon came in that firefighters had successfully knocked down the small blaze and doing clean up.

The firefighters gained the upper hand after hitting it hard with hoses thanks to a pump in the area that they were able to use.

The small fire was reported to have burned an area of about 100 by 80 feet.

Related: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

Related: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

More information come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld

Omineca Place fire on Dilworth Mountain. Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Omineca Place fire on Dilworth Mountain. Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld

Police cars at the end of Omineca Place above a grass fore that sparked Thursday afternoon. —Image: Sydney Morton/Capital News

Previous story
Man shot dead in Oliver home
Next story
No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

Just Posted

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts exhibition in honour of Pat Wells

Barbara Maye Special to the Review Stone Carving and Revelstoke have a… Continue reading

Wildfires in Mt. Revelstoke National Park not currently a threat to people or assets

Since the lightning storm on Tuesday there have been three fires on… Continue reading

UPDATE: Revelstoke RCMP looking for information on missing person John Cunliffe

The Revelstoke Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment is continuing to ask for… Continue reading

UPDATED: Mount Eneas fire grows to 1,374 hectares

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issues evac alerts for properties in Area F.

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Grass fire on Dilworth Mountain deemed suspicious

Blaze reported on Omineca Place

Mount Conkle fire near Summerland 90 per cent guarded

This fire has several good water sources and has good road access which have contributed to the success

Wildfires near Vernon extinguished

BX, Dee Lake and Irish Creek fires all out

Summerland winery saved from wildfire

Okanagan Crush Pad is thanking firefighters for saving the Summerland vineyard

What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

UPDATED: Fire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain quickly knocked down

City fire crews responded to report of smoke at the top of the hill Friday afternoon.

RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes

Feds say they’re willing to help with Okanagan fires

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale talks to local MP and offers help

Most Read