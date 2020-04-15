Grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

The Chase Fire Department rushed to the scene of a grass fire burning in the ditch alongside the Trans-Canada Highway on April 15 and quickly extinguished it before it could spread.

Chase resident Ann Steenhuysen said she saw smoke from her backyard near the Safety Mart grocery store shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Read More: Salvation Army to hold five-day food drive for fellow organizations in Salmon Arm

Read More: Column: Salmon Arm Secondary grads making a difference in our complicated world

“We rushed over as quick as possible as I thought the greenhouse was on fire,” Steenhuysen said.

Steenhuysen said she called the fire department immediately after realizing the fire was burning across the highway. She said the fire trucks were there within five minutes.

Read More: VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

Read More: Train catches fire in Revelstoke

Chase Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said the cause of the fire as there were not witnesses to it starting and no evidence was found. Lauzon said Chase firefighters also doused a fire in the early hours of the morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. the firefighters put out a fire on a trail which runs along Chase Creek near Bell Street.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire