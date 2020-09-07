Grass fire sparked by vehicle blaze near Vernon

A grass fire burning south of Vernon has spread approximately one kilometre and closed down a major artery.

A truck pulling a trailer sparked the blaze shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 off Highway 97, near Kekuli Bay on Westridge Road.

All the occupants of the burning vehicle got out safely before crews were called to the area.

Those travelling between Vernon and Kelowna will see the smoke as they pass through the highway and can expect delays as crews are working to extinguish the wildfire. Crews may also have to close the highway in order to better access the blaze and for public safety.

No structures appear to be in danger.

Foresty crews have been called into action and air tankers are actioning the blaze.

Traffic is impacted mainly in the southbound lane, as the fire is burning on hillside next to the highway between the Greater Vernon landfill and the Predator Ridge turnoff at Bailey Road.

The fire is climbing the hill near the seed orchard and can be seen from Commonage Road near the regional compost facility.

There was a grass fire in the same vicinity last year.

