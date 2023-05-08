(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Grass fire sparks near Lake Country elementary school

White smoke was seen around 2:30 on Monday afternoon

A grass fire was sparked near Peter Greer Elementary School on May 8, prompting a significant emergency response.

Crews were called to the scene just around the time of the final bell at 2:30p.m., for white smoke at the south end of Sherman Drive.

Three firetrucks, two cruisers and an ambulance all attended, and had the fire controlled and the smoke dissipated by 2:50p.m.

The fire was fully out by 3p.m. The cause is under investigation.

READ MORE: Better to be prepared: Central Okanagan residents urged to make emergency plan

READ MORE: Rising creek levels cause concern for train tracks in Vernon

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of KelownaLake Country

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Petition seeks to cancel Kelowna tour stop by controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson
Next story
Remembering the fallen at V.E. Day service in Kelowna

Just Posted

Senior Environmental Coordinator James Crossman releases a hatchery-origin juvenile white sturgeon into the Columbia River. (Photo by BC Hydro)
Revelstoke council to consider implementation of white sturgeon hatchery

Top row: Bob Gallaher (pipe major), Jim Wright (pipe sergeant), Hugh Bawtree, Glen Duthie, Steve Jackson, Tom Skinner, Greg Davidson, Frank Townsley. Bottom row: John Angus, Heather muth, Ross Reid, Kelly March (drum sergeant) Jim Ferguson, Jennifer Crockford, Louisa Fleming, Mary Thurber. (Contributed by Louisa Fleming)
Revelstoke pipers and drummers take home prize at Kelowna Spring Fling

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
Perfect for a Sunday morning: 7 Okanagan brunch places crack top 100 in Canada

Sherry Cheriton creates naked mugs for her pottery business, Sheramic. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Market Materials: Sheramic