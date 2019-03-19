Grassfire breaks out north of Kamloops

  Mar. 19, 2019 8:45 a.m.
Less than an hour after the provincial government announced that Forests Minister Doug Donaldson would be coming to Kamloops to announce preparations for the 2019 wildfire season, crews were called to douse a grass fire near Tranquille on the Lake, west of Kamloops Airport.

The blaze was called in just before 3 p.m. on Monday and reported as a fire covering an area of about 50 feet by 40 feet north of Tranquile.

Firefighters were on the way to fight the fire as of Monday afternoon

Meanwhile, Donaldson will be at the provincial Wildfire Coordination Centre at Kamloops Airport on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to talk about plans for the upcoming wildfire season.

The past two years — 2018 and 2017 — led to record-setting fire seasons. In 2018, more than 13,000 square kilometres if terrain burned; in 2017, more than 12,000 square kilometres of land was torched.

