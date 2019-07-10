Vancouver condo prices dipped for the first time since 2014. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Condo prices in Vancouver have dipped for the first time since 2014, a report by real estate firm Royal LePage suggests.

In Wednesday’s report showed that prices for condos in the region dropped to $668,389, a 2.8 per cent dip since this time last year.

The report said government intervention, like the vacant homes tax and the mortgage stress test, was affecting prices in B.C.

Overall home prices in Greater Vancouver slipped for the second quarter on a ear-over-year basis. Aggregate prices falling 4.1 per cent in the second quarter to $1,208,674.

The slump has spread to other cities within the Lower Mainland as prices in Surrey, Langley and Richmond falling 3.2 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Properties in the wealthier parts of the region, like West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Vancouver itself also slipped in value, dropping 7.6 per cent, 4.2 per cent, and 4.7 per cent year-over-year, respectively.

“The slowdown that initially began in the Lower mainland’s most expensive trading areas, Vancouver and the region’s North Shore, has moved to the relatively affordable suburbs, as the policy-driven housing downturn nears the three-year mark,” said Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper.

“Home price trends lag behind changes in home sales activity. With one of the strongest economies in the country, I would expect the recovery in sales volumes to begin this fall, with a slow recovery in home prices to follow. Other regions in the province such as Kelowna and Victoria have held up reasonably well so far.”

Although cities like Montreal and Toronto are expected to see an increase in home prices, leading to a modest national uptick of 0.4 per cent compared to this time last year, those trends won’t be replicated in Greater Vancouver.

The real estate firm said weakness in that market is expected to continue, with home prices slipping by 5.5. per cent compared to end of year 2018.

READ MORE: B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver’s benchmark home price dips below $1M in June

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke City Council approves development permits for Boston Pizza and Dairy Queen

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council approves development permits for Boston Pizza and Dairy Queen

The businesses will be on Highway 1 near the Ramada Hotel

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 21 degrees today

Revelstoke City Council opposed to proposed gravel pits north of town

The city will be providing their feedback to the province who will make the decision

Revelstoke Search and Rescue asking for city land

The society needs to construct a building for storage and training space

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

With 4 games left, Okanagan FC sit only 2 points back of the final playoff spot

Two more cannabis stores approved for Salmon Arm

City policy supports one more cannabis retailer in downtown core

West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licenses

The City of West Kelowna have put the stamp of approval on 5 local non-medical cannabis retailers

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Suspect in Shuswap theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

South Okanagan library being sued for almost $20K

Penticton man suing after backpack allegedly stolen

Most Read